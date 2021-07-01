Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Front Page

Tk 6 trillion budget passed

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Bangladesh has passed a Tk 6.04 trillion budget for the fiscal year starting on Jul 1.
The budget passed by voice vote during a parliamentary session chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Wednesday.
The budget will need the president's approval before it is implemented over the course of fiscal 2021-22.
On Jun 3, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented a draft of the budget to parliament.
The draft was then debated among members of parliament, but debate on the budget has been limited this year, as it was last year.
The budget for 2020-21 was passed after two days of discussion amid the pandemic. General discussion of the budget for 2021-22 was held over four days after a week-long break. Another two days of debate took place after another 10-day break.
Over the course of the six days, the budget debate took up approximately 15 hours. Over 100 parliamentarians took part.
The debate is usually much longer, with discussions usually ranging from 50 to 65 hours. But time was cut short by the pandemic, which had also forced last year's discussion to be limited to 5 hours and 18 minutes.
The budget passed on Tuesday after the approval of several amendments.
The budget for the coming fiscal year is approximately 17.5 percent of GDP and 12 percentage points higher than the revised budget in fiscal 2020-21.
Like fiscal 2020-21, the upcoming budget faces the challenge of safeguarding an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and developing it further.
In keeping with its vision of propelling the Bangladesh economy to the next level, the Awami League government placed greater emphasis on the development sector in previous years. However, that trend was bucked last year in the wake of the pandemic. The Annual Development Programme to the tune of Tk 2.25 trillion has already been approved.
As the pandemic-ravaged economy appeared to be turning the tide late last year, hopes of a revival were dented by a second wave of the pandemic in 2021 which once again saw the country enter a lockdown.
Revenue collections have also fallen off the pace for the last two years as trade and commerce reels from the impact of the pandemic.
But the government is seeking to finance 64.45 percent of proposed expenditures from this sector, setting a revenue target of Tk 3.89 trillion, about an 11 percent increase over the current fiscal year.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar mobile frequency tower near border poses security threat
Places of worships urged to abide by lockdown rules
CCC opposes Tigerpass to Lalkhan Bazar portion
Paper book of death reference now ready
BERC re-fixes LPG price
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Edible oil price reduced by Tk 4 per litre
Lockdown hits the poor hard


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft