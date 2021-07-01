Video
Home Business

Community Bank inks deal with PwC BD

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Mamun Rashid, Managing Partner of PwC Bangladesh exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in the city recently.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Mamun Rashid, Managing Partner of PwC Bangladesh exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in the city recently.

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh Private Limited (PwC Bangladesh) have signed an agreement over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS Consultancy.
Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Mamun Rashid, Managing Partner of PwC Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in the city recently, says a press release.
Under the agreement, PwC will work as a consultant partner of Community Bank on achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification. Being an ISO 27001:2013 certified bank Community Bank will increase its reliability and security of systems and information that will improve its customers' and business partners' confidence.
During this signing event, Rumesa Hussain, Director, Md. Ashikur Rahman, Associate Director, Sadeq Zaman, Associate Director, Jamil Ahmad Saad, Manager on behalf of PwC Bangladesh and Mr. Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP & Chief Information Officer, Md.Tanjim Morshed Bhuiyan, VP and Head of Core Banking Application from Community Bank were present among the senior members from both companies.
Commenting on the occasion Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, Masihul Huq Chowdhury said, " With a combination of our State-of-the-art banking solution technology and effective consultancy of PwC, we will achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification within the shortest possible time. "



