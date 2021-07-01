

NRBC Bank launched its banking services at 30 locations

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 30 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference from the bank's Head Office.

With the event the bank ank has introduced traditional banking at Parshuram (Feni), Ghior ( Manikganj), Gafargown (Mymensingh), Amchattor (Rajshahi), Matuail (Dhaka), Netrokona and partnership banking at 24 others places in Ragpur and Rajshahi Division, says a press release.

NRBC Bank Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, SKS Foundation, Excutive Director Rasel Ahmed Liton, Deputy Managing Director Harunur Rashid, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kazi Md Safaet Kabir Kanon, Head of FI & BD Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain and senior officials of the bank's different sections joined the ceremony through video conference.

High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.





















