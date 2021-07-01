Dhaka Bank declares 12pc dividend



Dhaka Bank Ltd declares 6 per cent cash and 6 per cent stock dividend for the year 2020 at its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday by using Digital Platform to avoid the risk of COVID-19 and according to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's directives, says a press release.Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the Bank presided over the Meeting. Among others, Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Ahsan, Founder of the Bank Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed; Former Chairman A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors Messrs. Reshadur Rahman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammed Hanif, Rokshana Zaman, Md. Amirullah, Khondoker Monir Uddin, Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury, Jashim Uddin, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Amanullah Sarker, Manoara Khandaker, Rakhi Das Gupta and Independent Directors Messrs. M. A. Yussouf Khan, Md. Muzibur Rahman, A. S. Salahuddin Ahmed and Managing Director and CEO Mr. Emranul Huq were also present. Apart from them, Company Secretary of the Bank Mr. Md. Shahjahan Miah and a good number of Shareholders also participated the 26th AGM through Digital Platform.Besides, the shareholders passed their valuable opinion/comments on the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2020 and regarding the activities of the bank.