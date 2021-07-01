Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:34 PM
IMF approves $2.5b loan, debt relief deal for Sudan

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, June 30: The IMF on Tuesday approved a $2.5 billion loan for Sudan, and with the World Bank sealed a landmark deal that unlocks nearly $50 billion in debt relief for the impoverished African nation.
The announcement came after the International Monetary Fund finalized an agreement with 101 donor countries allowing Sudan to clear roughly $1.4 billion in arrears to the Washington-based lender -- the key hurdle to allow access to fresh aid.
"We congratulate the Sudanese government and people for their commendable hard work and progress toward this remarkable milestone," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in a joint statement.
Payment of the arrears allows access to debt relief under the Heavily-Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative which they said will cover $50 billion or about 90 percent of the country's foreign debt.
Sudan will receive $1.4 billion immediately under the 39-month IMF loan program.
Washington welcomed the announcement that Sudan is now eligible to receive debt relief from the international lending institutions.
"This is a historic moment for Sudan and its people," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.     -AFP


