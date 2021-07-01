Video
Home Business

Malaysian palm oil giant accused of mistreating workers

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30: Migrant workers employed by a Malaysian palm oil giant have faced mistreatment ranging from physical abuse to poor living conditions, a rights group said Wednesday.
IOI Corporation is the latest producer of the commodity to face such allegations, and it follows the United States banning imports from two other Malaysian palm oil firms over abuse claims.
Palm oil is a common ingredient in items ranging from processed foods to cosmetics, with Malaysia and neighbouring Indonesia producing 85 percent of the world's supply.
But activists have long claimed that low-paid migrant workers on plantations face abuse, and also blame the industry for driving destruction of rainforests to make way for agricultural estates.
The latest allegations come in a report by rights group Finnwatch, which has for several years been documenting problems at IOI, a supplier to consumer giants including Nestle and Unilever.
The Finland-based group, which focuses on corporate responsibility, interviewed Indian workers at an IOI palm oil estate in central Pahang state.
The workers complained accommodation was poor, with some forced to sleep on the floor as they were not given beds, and toilets and kitchens in bad condition, the report said.    -AFP


