Thursday, 1 July, 2021
RAKUB disburses Tk 65.41cr SME loan in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

SME Financing Company Limited, a subsidiary of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), has disbursed Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loan worth Taka 65.41 crore during 2020-21.
 The loans were disbursed among 5,979 SME entrepreneurs' aims at promoting the sector in different potential areas of Rajshahi region till June 17.
The company has set the target of disbursing loans for Taka 95 crore and recovering loans of Taka 87 crore during the fiscal year.
 The disclosure came in the 33rd virtual meeting of the governing council of the company held at the Board room of RAKUB headquarters in Rajshahi on Tuesday.
 Chaired by Roisul Alam Mondal, chairman of the council and RAKUB, the banks' Managing Director Ismail Hossain, council members Golam Mostofa and Professor Rustam Ali Ahmed, RAKUB General Manager Joynal Abedeen and Chief Executive Officer of the company Abdullah Salahuddin Gazi spoke on the occasion.
 Roisul Alam said SME sector is highly promising labour-intensive sector and  successful promotion of the sector could play effective role in alleviating poverty, generating employment and accelerating economic growth. SME promotion is very important for reducing the existing gap between rural and urban areas besides recouping the losses caused by the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic, he added.
The meeting was told that the SME loan was disbursed among entrepreneurs in 43 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Joypurhat and Kurigram districts.
Main objectives of the loans were creating an intensive investment scope for the agro-based SMEs in the light of the government industrial policy and for supplementing the government's efforts to attain food security and economic emancipation.
Various business fields especially software, agro-processing and its business, agriculture, plantation, fisheries, poultry, tissue culture, leather goods, health service and diagnostic centres and education services have been selected for investment as small and medium enterprise loans.


