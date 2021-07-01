Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:34 PM
Home Business

Korea to give $47m more loan for Ctg water supply project

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

South Korea would provide $47 million additional soft loan to Bangladesh for Chattagram based "Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project". A loan agreement was signed to this end on Tuesday between Bangladesh and Korea through a cross signing process.
With this additional financing, total foreign assistance for this project will increase to $137 million.
Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Wing Chief (Asia, JEC and F&F), Economic Relations Division, and Kim Tae-soo, Executive Director, Export-Import Bank of Korea signed this loan agreement for their respective governments, said an ERD press release.
The main objectives of this project are to provide safe water for domestic and non-domestic users by developing water supply system at the left bank of the river Karnaphuli.
It also aims at improving sustainable source of water and improve the livelihood of local people and thus to promote economic development through provision of safe drinking water.  
Since 1993, Korean Government Agency, Korea Exim bank has been providing soft loan for socio economic infrastructure development and expansion of  information technology in Bangladesh.
Under the Local Government Division, Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) is implementing "Bhandal Jhuri Water  Supply Project-Supplementary Loan"  project through Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund.  
The initial size of the funding from Korean government for this project was $97 million. With this additional financing, total foreign assistance for this project will increase to $137 million.
After the initiation of the loan process by ERD, the Korean government has responded quickly for supporting this project through "Bhandal Jhuri Water  Supply Project-Supplementary Loan" with an amount of  $47 million.
This amount will be disbursed within 30 June, 2023 by the Korean  Eximbank at  0.01 percent rate of interest and its maturity period is 40 years including a grace period of 15 years.


