Business Events

Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan, EPB Director General Khaled Mamun Chowdhury and BUFT teacher Prof. Ayub Nabi Khan at an agreement signing ceremony at the Ministry's Conference Room on Tuesday.Water Resources Ministry's Senior Secretary Kabir bin Anwar (Chief Guest), Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Director General AKM Wahed Uddin Chowdhury and other high officials attends a workshop held at Pani Bhaban on Green Road in Dhaka on Monday. The workshop discussed the draft final reports of the probability surveys of the dredging of the River Dakatia, the digging of the Shubhadhya Canal and the river basin development of the River Karnafuli.