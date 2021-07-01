Video
BEZA, PwC ink deal to set up ICT services in BSMSN

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury presiding over a agreement signing ceremony between PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and BEZA at the BEZA headquarters in the capital on Tuesday

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury presiding over a agreement signing ceremony between PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and BEZA at the BEZA headquarters in the capital on Tuesday

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) inked an agreement with UK-based PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for making ICT roadmap and experience centre design for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar (BSMSN).
The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the BEZA headquarters in the capital, said a press release on Tuesday.
BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury chaired the programme while Partner of PwC Arijit Chowdhury was present during the signing ceremony.
As per the agreement, the BEZA has appointed the PwC, a multinational professional services network of firms, as a consultant to prepare the action plan and experience centre design.
The BSMSN is an industrial hub comprising three conjoining economic zones -- Mirsarai and Sitakunda in Chattogram district and Sonagazi in Feni district.
The UK-based multinational organisation PwC would formulate an ICT roadmap  for BSMSN within the next six months.
This consultancy service is kept into four parts. Firstly, the strategy and key elements of the ICT roadmap for transforming BSMSN into a 'Smart City' would be identified.
Second, the consulting firm will conduct a variety of research for the 'Analytics Driven Command and Control Centre'.
Third, the elements required for the construction of the data centre will be identified and the layout will be prepared.
Fourth, the PwC will prepare the design for the 'Economic Zone Experience Centre' and make a plan to implement it.
In his speech, Paban Chowdhury said that BEZA is working to establish 100 economic zones across the country under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


