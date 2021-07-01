Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Business

Covid tourism impact could top $4 trillion: UN

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

PARIS, June 30: The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top $4 trillion, a UN report said Wednesday.
The joint report by the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries was leading to mounting economic losses.
"Tourism is a lifeline for millions, and advancing vaccination to protect communities and support tourism's safe restart is critical to the recovery of jobs and generation of much-needed resources," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in a statement.
He noted that many developing countries are highly dependent on international tourism.
The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic brought international air travel to a near halt for much of last year as many countries refused to allow non-essential travel.
That punched a $2.4 trillion hole in the tourism and related sectors last year, and the report warns a similar loss may occur this year depending on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
With Covid-19 vaccination rates wildly uneven -- with some countries having inoculated less than one percent of their population while others have topped 60 percent -- will see the economic damage concentrated in those countries with low vaccination rates.
The report found "the asymmetric roll-out of vaccines magnifies the economic blow tourism has suffered in developing countries, as they could account for up to 60 percent of the global GDP losses."
It noted they already suffered the biggest drops in tourism arrivals last year, estimated at between 60 percent and 80 percent.
Although the tourism sector is expected to recover faster in countries with high vaccination rates, like the United States, the UNWTO doesn't expect international tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.
The 63-75 percent drop in international tourism this year from 2019 levels forecast by UNCTAD is expected to cause between $1.7 and $2.4 trillion euros in lost economic activity.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community Bank inks deal with PwC BD
NRBC Bank launched its banking services at 30 locations
Dhaka Bank declares 12pc dividend
IMF approves $2.5b loan, debt relief deal for Sudan
Malaysian palm oil giant accused of mistreating workers
New Alitalia won’t take to skies before October
UK economy shrinks more than expected in Q1
RAKUB disburses Tk 65.41cr SME loan in Rajshahi


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft