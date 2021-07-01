Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Business

Synesis IT wins BASIS National ICT Award

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury receiving BASIS National ICT Award from the event's Chief Judge Abdullah H. Kafi in Dhaka recently.

Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury receiving BASIS National ICT Award from the event's Chief Judge Abdullah H. Kafi in Dhaka recently.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has awarded Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform (CBVMP) of Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Electronic Tax Identification Number (E-TIN) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) projects.
Both the software projects were developed by and managed through overall technical support and maintenance by the country's renowned ICT organization Synesis IT, a pioneer in the innovation of information technology.
The CBVMP project was awarded in the "Government and Citizen Service" category and the E-TIN project was awarded in the "Digital Government" category, according to apr�s release.
The various categories of projects have highlighted the vast potential of our IT sector. The selected projects were nominated for competition in the international arena, which also depicts the capabilities of the IT sector in Bangladesh.
The award was given to Synesis IT for its significant contribution to the country's information and communication technology sector through the provision of biometric SIM registration and e-governance services.
Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of the company, recently received the award from Abdullah H. Kafi. Chief Judge, BASIS National ICT Award 2020.
Using the CBVMP, digitization has been brought in every SIM card registration, national identity card, personal information and photo verification as well as driving license and passport.
So far, more than 25 crore and 30 lac SIM cards of all mobile operators in the country have been registered under CBVMP. The total number of unique subscribers is more than 13 crores. In addition, on an average, more than 1.2 lakh people register by CBVMP through various channels every day. CBVMP has also been able to create a database of the maximum transactions of SIM data of each mobile operator. Which can register 500 data per second.
BTRC Chairman congratulated Synesis IT for receiving the award. Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, NBR Senior Systems Analyst Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Haque and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community Bank inks deal with PwC BD
NRBC Bank launched its banking services at 30 locations
Dhaka Bank declares 12pc dividend
IMF approves $2.5b loan, debt relief deal for Sudan
Malaysian palm oil giant accused of mistreating workers
New Alitalia won’t take to skies before October
UK economy shrinks more than expected in Q1
RAKUB disburses Tk 65.41cr SME loan in Rajshahi


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft