Synesis IT wins BASIS National ICT Award



Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury receiving BASIS National ICT Award from the event's Chief Judge Abdullah H. Kafi in Dhaka recently.

Both the software projects were developed by and managed through overall technical support and maintenance by the country's renowned ICT organization Synesis IT, a pioneer in the innovation of information technology.

The CBVMP project was awarded in the "Government and Citizen Service" category and the E-TIN project was awarded in the "Digital Government" category, according to apr�s release.

The various categories of projects have highlighted the vast potential of our IT sector. The selected projects were nominated for competition in the international arena, which also depicts the capabilities of the IT sector in Bangladesh.

The award was given to Synesis IT for its significant contribution to the country's information and communication technology sector through the provision of biometric SIM registration and e-governance services.

Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of the company, recently received the award from Abdullah H. Kafi. Chief Judge, BASIS National ICT Award 2020.

Using the CBVMP, digitization has been brought in every SIM card registration, national identity card, personal information and photo verification as well as driving license and passport.

So far, more than 25 crore and 30 lac SIM cards of all mobile operators in the country have been registered under CBVMP. The total number of unique subscribers is more than 13 crores. In addition, on an average, more than 1.2 lakh people register by CBVMP through various channels every day. CBVMP has also been able to create a database of the maximum transactions of SIM data of each mobile operator. Which can register 500 data per second.

BTRC Chairman congratulated Synesis IT for receiving the award. Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, NBR Senior Systems Analyst Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Haque and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.





























Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has awarded Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform (CBVMP) of Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Electronic Tax Identification Number (E-TIN) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) projects.Both the software projects were developed by and managed through overall technical support and maintenance by the country's renowned ICT organization Synesis IT, a pioneer in the innovation of information technology.The CBVMP project was awarded in the "Government and Citizen Service" category and the E-TIN project was awarded in the "Digital Government" category, according to apr�s release.The various categories of projects have highlighted the vast potential of our IT sector. The selected projects were nominated for competition in the international arena, which also depicts the capabilities of the IT sector in Bangladesh.The award was given to Synesis IT for its significant contribution to the country's information and communication technology sector through the provision of biometric SIM registration and e-governance services.Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of the company, recently received the award from Abdullah H. Kafi. Chief Judge, BASIS National ICT Award 2020.Using the CBVMP, digitization has been brought in every SIM card registration, national identity card, personal information and photo verification as well as driving license and passport.So far, more than 25 crore and 30 lac SIM cards of all mobile operators in the country have been registered under CBVMP. The total number of unique subscribers is more than 13 crores. In addition, on an average, more than 1.2 lakh people register by CBVMP through various channels every day. CBVMP has also been able to create a database of the maximum transactions of SIM data of each mobile operator. Which can register 500 data per second.BTRC Chairman congratulated Synesis IT for receiving the award. Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, NBR Senior Systems Analyst Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Haque and Synesis IT Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.