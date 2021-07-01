Video
Home Business

Diploma course for mid-level RMG factory managers in BUFT

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Correspondent

The BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) signed an agreement to introduce  diploma courses for mid-level managers and employees of the garment factories to develop their professional skills.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan were present among others at the    signing ceremony held at the Ministry's Conference Room on Tuesday, said a press release.
EPB Director General Khaled Mamun Chowdhury and BUFT teacher Prof. Ayub Nabi Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Tipu said the Ministry of Commerce is always working to increase the country's volume of exports and present  government will provide all   necessary assistance for exports  growth
He also said readymade garments are one of the leading export sectors of Bangladesh and around 84 percent come from   the apparel  sector.
As part of the  agreement, BUFT  will offer postgraduate diploma  in Garment Business Management, Industrial Engineering and Manufacturing Systems, and Supply Chain Management.
Among others, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce were present at the function.


