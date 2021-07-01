Diploma course for mid-level RMG factory managers in BUFT

The BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) signed an agreement to introduce diploma courses for mid-level managers and employees of the garment factories to develop their professional skills.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan were present among others at the signing ceremony held at the Ministry's Conference Room on Tuesday, said a press release.

EPB Director General Khaled Mamun Chowdhury and BUFT teacher Prof. Ayub Nabi Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Tipu said the Ministry of Commerce is always working to increase the country's volume of exports and present government will provide all necessary assistance for exports growth

He also said readymade garments are one of the leading export sectors of Bangladesh and around 84 percent come from the apparel sector.

As part of the agreement, BUFT will offer postgraduate diploma in Garment Business Management, Industrial Engineering and Manufacturing Systems, and Supply Chain Management.

Among others, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce were present at the function.






















