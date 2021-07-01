Video
Home Business

Dollar set for best month since March, payrolls test loom

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

LONDON, June 30: The dollar was heading for its biggest monthly rise since March on Wednesday, supported by traders' trepidation ahead of unpredictable U.S. labour data and concern over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.
The dollar has gained about 2.5% against a basket of currencies this month, mostly in the wake of a surprisingly hawkish shift in the Federal Reserve's rates outlook. Traders think it could move sharply in either direction if labour data this week provides clues as to the pressure on policymakers.
On Wednesday, risk-sensitive and commodity-exposed currencies nursed the largest losses, after the Australian and New Zealand dollars had fallen about 0.7% against the dollar on Tuesday and the Canadian dollar had lost about 0.5%.
They were steady in the European session, as were the safe-havens of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc which held their own through Tuesday. That left the euro at $1.1900, the yen at 110.49 per dollar and the Aussie at $0.7518 - all within sight of recent milestone lows against the dollar.
The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 92.041 after touching a one-week high of 92.194 on Tuesday. It has gained 2.5% through June.
A test of the near-term dollar outlook arrives this week with U.S. labour data. Signs of strength could add to inflationary pressure on policymakers to move sooner on rate hikes, while a miss might put some padding into the timeline.
Private payrolls are due later on Wednesday, but the main focus is on more comprehensive labour figures due on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast private payrolls showing a gain of 600,000 in June, a slowdown from a month ago when 987,000 jobs were created.
"Last month, a 978k increase did not prove a particularly accurate predictor for the NFP figure (+559k), but we suspect the market will be on edge over any strength in the US labour market which would encourage Fed hawkishness," ING said in a note to clients.    -Reuters


