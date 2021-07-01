Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Business

Workers lost one-third of income in one year: Study

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Correspondent

Low-income people especially returnee migrant workers and urban informal workers have lost at least one-third of their income in one year compared to the pre-pandemic period, according to a study unveiled on Tuesday.
Against the backdrop of decline in income, a majority of them borrowed heavily from informal sources to fall into debt trap, it said.
The observations came at a webinar to disseminate the findings of a report titled "Covid-19 Livelihood Crisis, Social Cohesion Challenges and Mitigation Options: An Empirical Study" by Centre for Peace and Justice under BRAC University.
Moderated by Centre for Peace and Justice Executive Director Manzoor Hasan, BRAC Chairperson Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee took part in the webinar as guest speakers while Dr Sanaul Mostafa and Dr Shahidul Islam of Centre for Peace and Justice presented the keynote paper.
ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) Country Director Farah Kabir, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Senior Research Fellow Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Senior Programme Specialist of James P Grant School of Public Health under BRAC University Dr Yameen Mazumder, and Head of Strategy and Planning of Bidyanondo Foundation Monjoor Morshed spoke as the panellists.
In a joint presentation, Mr Mostafa and Islam said food security has been greatly compromised as 40 per cent of the surveyed households had difficulties in having three meals a day.
At the same time, 70 per cent of them consumed a less quantity of food while protein intake was reduced for 87 per cent of the respondents.
Female respondents' work burden increased from 18 per cent at the end of 2019 to 53 per cent during the pandemic, they said.
The survey also revealed that over 70 per cent of the pandemic-affected workers expect support from the government to recover from pandemic-induced economic losses.
The study targeted three groups on the survey--readymade garment workers, migrant workers who returned during the pandemic, and urban low-income groups, mostly informal workers.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rahman, also the chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), said the study has certainly pointed out the myriad ways to spot gaps in policies intended to lift low income people out of the pandemic fallout.
He said credible research is one of the ways to inform policymakers about the voice of vulnerable groups, including the "new poor" who has emerged during the pandemic.
He further mentioned that research organisations should identify core issues related to ensuring social justice and find institutional pathways to remedy.
Ms Kabir said throughout the pandemic, different dimensions of gender-based violence were found increasing mainly due to income and job loss, mental trauma of the Covid-19 disease, lockdowns etc.
"Women who were never subjected to gender-based valance earlier have also become new victims," she said.
Due to long closure of educational institutions and household income drop, child marriages have spiked significantly, she mentioned.
She also suggested that the researchers look into thematic and specific sectors to unearth underlining problems instead of just focusing on broad scenario.
Mr Mukerjee said the study report is published at a time when the national budget discussion is underway and the findings of the study should be placed before the policymakers for better impact.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community Bank inks deal with PwC BD
NRBC Bank launched its banking services at 30 locations
Dhaka Bank declares 12pc dividend
IMF approves $2.5b loan, debt relief deal for Sudan
Malaysian palm oil giant accused of mistreating workers
New Alitalia won’t take to skies before October
UK economy shrinks more than expected in Q1
RAKUB disburses Tk 65.41cr SME loan in Rajshahi


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft