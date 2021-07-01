Video
Home Business

Banks to stay close on Sundays amid lockdown

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

Bank transaction schedules have been changed amid stricter lockdown imposed by the government from today to curb pandemic infection. The bank will be closed on Sundays as well as Fridays and Saturdays for the next seven days.
Changes have also been made during the transaction. Banks will be open from 10 am to 1.30 pm. Besides, it will be open till 3:30 pm for conducting ancillary activities of the bank.
On Wednesday, June 30, yesterday, bank transactions were held from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while other ancillary work of the bank till  5 pm. In that case the transaction time is reduced to one and a half hours.
On Wednesday, Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-site Supervision issued a circular in this regard.
The directive sent along with the managing directors and chief executives of all scheduled banks operating in the country said that the vital departments at the bank's head office should be kept open with as little manpower as possible.
The principal or main branch of the bank and all foreign trade branches (AD branches) should be kept open through a limited number of essential manpower.
In the case of state-owned banks, one branch may be kept open in each district headquarters and upazila considering the bank management. In case of all other banks, one branch should be kept open in the district headquarters and not more than two branches should be kept open in the bank management outside the district headquarters.
It further said that card transactions and internet banking services should be kept running round the clock. ATM booths should be kept open round the clock with adequate supply of currency notes.






