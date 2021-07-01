Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021
Home Business

Stock jumps over govt new lockdown guidelines

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

Panicked investors seemed relieved after the government issued a circular on Wednesday of strict lockdown to be effective from July 1 to midnight on July 7, leaving banks to remain open in four days a week from 10 am to 1:30 pm.
After the issuance of the notification regarding restrictions, transactions increased, in one hand and price index continues to run up like a mad horse on the other. At the end of the day's trading, the main Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) index added more than 100 points.
Earlier, investors were in panic over the lockdown, which led to negative trend in the stock market since last Sunday. The main DSE index fell 100 points on that day. And on Tuesday transactions were lowest in two months.
In this situation, the share price of most of companies increased at the beginning of trading in the stock market on Wednesday, but the transaction slowed down. In the first two hours of trading, less than Tk400 crore was traded in the DSE.
After noon, information about the lockdown notification reached the stock market. The circular said Bangladesh Bank issued necessary instructions to ensure banking services.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator of the capital market, has already announced if bank remain open, transactions will continue in the stock market in any case. As a result, trading in the stock market will not stop during lockdown.
The share prices of almost all companies continued to rise. The main DSE index rose above 100 points. At the end of the day, it rose by 107 points to 6,150 points.
The DSE-30 index, which is made up of selected better companies between the two indices groups, has risen by 22 points to 2,208 points. The DSE's Shariah index rose 16 points to 1,314 points.
On the day prices of 307 companies increase in the DSE, prices of 41 decreased and 23 were unchanged.
In the first two hours, though less than Tk400 crore shares were traded it reached Tk1,407.89 crore at the day's end. The previous day's transaction were little over Tk 1148 crore.
Shares of Square Pharmaceuticals were most traded worth Tk87.54 crore. Beximco, was in second place with a turnover of Tk46.05 crore. Keya Cosmetics in the third place with a turnover of Tk36.45 crore.
Delta Life Insurance, Sandhani Life Insurance, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, National Feed, Malek Spinning, Queen South Textile and Beacon Pharmaceuticals were among the top 10 companies traded on the floor.
The overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange increased by 321 points. The market turnover was Tk78.82 crore. Out of 316 companies share prices of 247 rose, 51 declined and 18 were unchanged.


