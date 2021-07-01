Canada mandates new cars to be zero-emissions by 2035

OTTAWA, June 30: All new cars and light-duty trucks in Canada will be required to be zero-emissions by 2035, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday, moving up the timeline for eliminating vehicle pollution.

"Today, I'm announcing that we are accelerating our zero emission vehicles goal. By 2035, all new cars and light duty trucks sold in Canada will be zero emission vehicles -- 100 percent of them," Alghabra told a news conference.

"This is five years sooner than our previous goal," he said.

The regulatory move, he said, will help Canada to meet its overall net-zero carbon emissions target for the economy by mid-century. -AFP






























