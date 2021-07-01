

Peoples Insurance declares 11pc cash dividend

The company's Chairman, Jafar Ahmed Patwari presided over the meeting where directors, including the chairmen of all assistive committees of the board of directors, representatives of statutory auditors, scrutinizer, observer from DSE/CSE and above 260 digitally connected shareholders joined the AGM virtually.

Adviser M H Khaled, Chief Executive Officer S. M. Azizul Hossain, Company's past chairmen & higher officials also participated in the AGM. The meeting was conducted by Company Secretary Sk. M Sarfaraz Hossain ACS.

Shareholders approved the audited financial statements for the year 2020, 11 per cent cash dividend for the year 2020, and appointed statutory auditors and compliance professionals for the year 2021 and a number of important issues.









