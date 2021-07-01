BD scales up 25 spots to 53 in Global Cybersecurity Index

Bangladesh has jumped up 25 places to be ranked 53 in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020, according to a report of the International Telecommunication Union (IUT), a specialised agency of the United Nations, published on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bangladesh was ranked 78th in the IUT's previous edition. IUT measure the commitment of its member states to cybersecurity aiming to promote cybersecurity awareness.

The GCI results show overall improvement and strengthening of all five pillars of the cybersecurity agenda-legal measures, technical measures, organisational measures, capacity development measures, and cooperation measures.

In the index which was based on last year's data, Bangladesh scored 81.27 out of 100 points in the index. Neighbouring country India made a big leap in the index, with a jump of 37 places to rank 10 in GCI.

Bangladesh ranks 11th in the index for the Asia-Pacific region. Korea and Singapore are jointly in the first position with 98.52 points.

The US was ranked on the first spot, followed by the UK sharing the second spot with Saudi Arabia, Estonia was ranked third, South Korea, Singapore and Spain ranked the fourth, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia shared the fifth spot.

The report said: "Several countries are outliers among least developed countries, such as Bangladesh, Benin, Rwanda, and Tanzania, which have demonstrated strong cybersecurity commitments. Notably, these countries all reported having national cybersecurity industries, a key feature of capacity development measures."

























