Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:32 PM
Home Business

Training, rehab project for returnee migrant workers to start soon  

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Mizanur Rahman

The newly elected Board of Directors of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) led by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam takes up charges of the trade chamber for the term 2021-23 at an event at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram on Wednesday. Taking up charges Mahbubul Alam who has been elected for the fifth consecutive term (each for two years) expressed his vow to assist Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementing her Vision 2041.

The newly elected Board of Directors of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) led by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam takes up charges of the trade chamber for the term 2021-23 at an event at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram on Wednesday. Taking up charges Mahbubul Alam who has been elected for the fifth consecutive term (each for two years) expressed his vow to assist Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementing her Vision 2041.

The government has taken a project for training and rehabilitation of unemployed workers who are returning from abroad as fallout of Covid-19 pandemic and facilitate sustainable rural development.
The Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry will implement the project titled 'Rural Livelihood Project-Phase III' at a cost of Tk 928.88 crore. The new project has been advanced taking into account the experience gained and the positive impact of the successful implementation of the earlier implemented Rural Livelihood Project (Phase II), LGRD sources said.
Mohammad Zainul Bari, Planning Commission Secretary said, "We want a feasibility study for each project. A survey was also needed on how successful the Rural Livelihood Project (Phase II) was. But he was not sure whether or not it was done.
However, according to the rules, he said if the study costs more than Tk 25 crore, the project must be surveyed. The proposed project must have been discussed at the PEC meeting, he said.
Planning Commission officials said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on February 10 after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives. The meeting also suggested several changes.
It recommended that the project be sent to at meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with the compliance of suggestion for change. Once approved, Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) will implement the project once approved by the ECNEC starting this year and to end by June 2026.
The main work components of the project include formation of 23,331 rural development teams including existing associations in 220 upazilas, enrollment of the project through conversion and restructuring of 7 lakh members.
In addition, to achieve self-reliance of 220 Upazila Ruural Development teams would mobilize  beneficiaries and start plantation of about 30 lakh environmentally friendly medicinal plants, fruits and forest trees. It also plans to develop human resources to establish agricultural and non-agricultural marketing connectivity.  
Bangladesh is rural. The first phase of rural livelihood project was successfully implemented in 152 upazilas in 23 districts of 5 divisions from July 1998 to June 2007. It aimed at alleviating poverty by creating sustainable employment in the field of agriculture and non-agriculture to strengthen proper livelihood development of the poor.
After that, the second phase of rural livelihood project was implemented in 190 upazilas from July 2012 to June 2018. BRDB is currently running the programme from July 2018. In continuation of these activities, the newly proposed project would seek to eradicate unemployment through self-employment.
The project aims at sustainable skills development, training and income generating activities of rural men and women to be implemented at full government funding at a cost of Tk 1,301.36 crore from July 2020 to June 30, 2025.
The project has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval.










