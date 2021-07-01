Only 19 banks offering above 5pc interest against deposits

Out of 60 banks only 19 offered above 5 per cent interest against their deposit in May as most of them, except several scam-hit banks, are holding adequate liquidity in their hands in the absence of credit demand from both private and public sectors.

Latest Bangladesh Bank data showed the weighted average deposit rates of the remaining 41 banks dropped below 5 per cent, taking the deposit rate below the inflation at 5.26 per cent in May.

As a result, making deposits in those banks would ultimately result in devaluation of depositors' money, discouraging them to keep money with the banks and searching for alternative investment scopes like national savings certificates (NSC).

The weighted average lending rate of 18 banks dropped below 7 per cent in May 2021 as the banks were desperately trying to lure customers amid a very poor credit demand from the businesses.

Of the 60 banks, the other 42 banks were charging interest rates ranging between 7-9 per cent except First Security Islami Bank as its weighted average lending rate stood at 9.18 per cent in May.

Amid the significant decline in deposit and lending rates in last one year, 27 banks have managed to keep interest rate spread within 3 per cent while 33 banks were maintaining interest rate spread above 3 per cent.

Amid falling deposit rates, the overall interest rate spread of the banks excluding the interest rates of credit cards has surged sharply to 3.21 percentage points in May from 2.99 percentage points in the previous month.

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, the country entered into the low-interest rate regime in April 2020 when the government enforced a 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate. The outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent economic fallout and the credit demand fall have resulted in further decline in deposit rates even below the 9 per cent ceiling.

Along with the lending rate ceiling and coronavirus-induced economic fallout, the liquidity in the banking sector has increased to a record high as the BB has so far injected a huge amount of liquidity in the banking system by implementing stimulus packages and against purchase of dollars from local market.

Excess liquidity in the country's banking system increased to Tk 1,98,115.64 crore in March 2021 from Tk 64,249.1 crore in March 2020.

Bangladesh Bank executive director Habibur Rahman said banks would be able to sustain profitability, they would not be impacted much as their cost of funds had dropped.

BB data showed the weighted average deposit rate was above 5 per cent in BASIC Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Probashi Kollyan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, AB Bank, National Bank, Mercantile Bank, EXIM Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, First Security Islami Bank, SBAC Bank and Meghna Bank.

It is above 5 percent in Padma Bank, Union Bank, NRB Bank, Global Islami Bank, Modhumoti Bank and Community Bank.









