Rotary to build 500 comfort zones at cost of Tk 42cr



Rotary Governor Barrister Mutashim Billah Faruqi speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday. Rotary PR Committee Chairman also the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present among others. photo: observer

Besides this, Rotary Bangladesh will set up comfort zones for female students in 500 educational institutions of the country at a cost of Tk 42 crore. Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh, announced the annual programme of Rotary's 2021-22 session at a press conference held at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.Former Rotary Governor Shawkat Hossain, Governor (Elect) MA Wahab, Governor (Nominee) Nurul Kabir, Rotary PR Committee Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, District Secretary Tipu Khan, Lieutenant Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, Cosmopolitan Rotary President Hosne Ara Poly spoke at the programme.Governor Farooqi said, Rotary will implement a more comprehensive programme to deal with other disasters, including corona.Rotary has so far spent the equivalent of Tk. 18,000 crore worldwide on polio eradication alone, he added.Besides this, Rotary Bangladesh will set up comfort zones for female students in 500 educational institutions of the country at a cost of Tk 42 crore.