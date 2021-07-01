Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home City News

Rotary to build 500 comfort zones at cost of Tk 42cr

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

Rotary Governor Barrister Mutashim Billah Faruqi speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday. Rotary PR Committee Chairman also the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present among others. photo: observer

Rotary Governor Barrister Mutashim Billah Faruqi speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday. Rotary PR Committee Chairman also the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present among others. photo: observer

Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh, announced the annual programme of Rotary's 2021-22 session at a press conference held at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.
Former Rotary Governor Shawkat Hossain, Governor (Elect) MA Wahab, Governor (Nominee) Nurul Kabir, Rotary PR Committee Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, District Secretary Tipu Khan, Lieutenant Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, Cosmopolitan Rotary President Hosne Ara Poly spoke at the programme.
Governor Farooqi said, Rotary will implement a more comprehensive programme to deal with other disasters, including corona.
Rotary has so far spent the equivalent of Tk. 18,000 crore worldwide on polio eradication alone, he added.  
Besides this, Rotary Bangladesh will set up comfort zones for female students in 500 educational institutions of the country at a cost of Tk 42 crore.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rotary to build 500 comfort zones at cost of Tk 42cr
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
DU gets new dean, registrar and accountant
BSMMU authority holds a press conference on 'Revised Budget of 2020-2021
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Sylhet women being empowered coming out conservative wrap
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft