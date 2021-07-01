Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:32 PM
Editorial

Restore the lost glory of Dhaka University

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021

Restore the lost glory of Dhaka University

Restore the lost glory of Dhaka University

The country's most prestigious public academic institution, Dhaka University (DU) has begun its journey by stepping into a new century. Once dubbed as the 'Oxford of the East', it educated and nurtured countless gifted individuals ranging from professors, scientists , intellectuals , civil servants , politicians , diplomats to writers , poets and the list goes on. More to it, DU had always been at the forefront of all political movements while gathering momentum for an independent and sovereign Bangladesh.

However, from any public university a community expects both academic excellence and political consciousness. The public university played a pivotal role in nation building as well as creating political consciousness. To a greater extent DU had lived up to the promises in its first 50 years - but in the next half a century leading to its 101st anniversary being observed today - it no longer plays the leading role - nor in pursuing academic excellence neither in national politics.

Painfully enough, DU is nowhere to be found in the list of 1, 000 universities in the world according to global rankings. Nor is it even ranked as the number one university of Bangladesh. The university's academic publications receive little or no international recognition. To say the least, accusations of corruption has peppered the public university. On its journey into a new century, we believe it is time for DU authorities to delve into serious soul-searching to find out what went wrong, and most importantly how to restore its lost glory?

Unquestionably, vested interests and unending hidden agendas of DU authorities have held it back from all forms of introspection. On one hand we mark clear organised chaos inside the university's administration, while on the other mediocrity now prevails over the goal of pursuing academic excellence.

Concurrently, the university is also in need of funds and investments based on clear ideas. For instance, in today's digital age DU needs to modernise itself with digital technologies. In order to effectively respond to the needs of today, DU has to promptly convert from its traditional functioning to a full research based university.

Also imperative is to free the DU campus from the clutches of thinly veiled dubious political elements , otherwise student leaders solely engaged in money making by rampantly abusing political authority.

In conclusion, whatever the sad reality of today's DU may be, it must not fail to look into the future. It is the people as well as our expectation from the DU to provide the country with academic excellence, intellectual capability and political consciousness - all three at the same time. Given the correct strategies and leadership is there, we believe DU can restore its magnificent past.



« PreviousNext »

