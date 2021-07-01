Mass inoculation resume from today

Dear Sir

It is heartening to know that, long expected mass inoculation has started today. When all the sectors of the country are facing stalemate we see the light when the C-19 vaccination programme resumes. Surokkha app and website are now open for vaccine registration.



Health authorities have decided to resume the mass Covid-19 vaccination program across Bangladesh. Subsequently, from today onwards people can again start registering for their vaccine jabs. It is a good thing that during the hard lockdown restrictions, the vaccination efforts will continue. Those who will be outside for their shots must carry their vaccine cards with them so that they can show it to the law enforcers when. It is expected that the vaccination programme will get proper response.



Truly, receiving vaccine does not ensure a person is hundred per cent safe. In addition to taking vaccine, we must follow the health guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation and the government.



Alif Khan

Over email