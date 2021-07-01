

Happy birthday DU



Nawab Bahadur Sir Khwaja Salimullah who played a pioneering role in establishing the university in Dhaka, donated 600 acres of land from his estate. We are humbly presenting our veneration and gratitude towards all respected pioneers' departed soul who dedicated their unconditional efforts to establish the university for Muslim people of the then Muslim majority Eastern Bengal and Assam who lost their rights as native and dignity of educational and national life.



"When the University of Dhaka started its academic journey on July 1, 1921, there were three faculties, 12 departments, three residential halls, 60 teachers and 847 students. After 99 years, the university has 13 faculties, 13 institutes, 84 departments, 60 bureaus, and research centres, 19 residential halls, four hostels, 138 affiliated colleges and institutions, 46,150 students and 2,008 teachers."(TBS Report, 30 June, 2020)



Before and after the emergence of Bangladesh, the remarkable intellectual contributions and services that provided by DU towards this country are unparallel in the context of making educated, political and business leaders, poets, playwrights, lawyers, social thinkers, scientists and teachers, skilful employees, and indeed intellectuals who contributed tremendously to the betterment of our country.



Although, mathematically, DU is a hundred year old institution and also the oldest university of Bangladesh, in reality, it is not too much time for a university to provide services as other world-renowned universities had already done. This will become clear only if we look at the world's most prestigious universities in the context of the year of establishment. Additionally, and also significantly, during its peculiar journey, our DU witnessed several significant eras and events which pivotally created remarkable stamps on our national life, such as the partition of the Indian subcontinent into two parts: India and Pakistan, in the 1947s, later the language movement in 1952s, and then our great War of Liberation in 1971s, and finally, the anti-authoritarian movement of the 1990s, etc.



Since the dawn of DU's journey, especially after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in the 1947s, one of the fascinating contributions of this institution was to create political consciousness among the people of Bangladesh and notably there were a number of political movements which revealed the moral stature of the teachers and students of Dhaka University. Unfortunately, after the Liberation War, this state-oriented- spirit turned into govt.-oriented-favour, more clearly we can say political party-oriented-favour.



Currently, we are onlooker of this matter as a student of this institution. Here, I would like to mention a remarkable statement of Professor Salimullah Khan, a veteran and reputed scholar, also a former student and former teacher of DU, who said, "Dhaka University is now not a university. After the establishment of Bangladesh, Dhaka University has been completely destroyed as a university in the name of democracy."(27thJune 2021, Prothom Alo). Though overstress of criticism is visible in his statement, it is not merely a speech, rather many students also supported and said that his observation is correct.



Here, another citation is relevant to this matter; "Perhaps Dhaka University will not be able to find a niche high up in an index due to the politicization of its teachers, the harmful effect of student politics, inadequate budget allocations particularly in research, weak physical infrastructure, and so on."



In fact, unplanned enormous student enrolment, bad effects of student politics, severe housing crisis, so-called guest rooms and inhumane living standards in 'gono-room', make every student's life full of woes. However, we are severely victimizing the Covid-19 pandemic because of its lengthy survival. All educational institutions are still closed and it is uncertain that when those will open. But, there is an unfortunate matter that from the beginning of closure till today, the authority has not been able to come to a solution for the students yet.



Lack of proper instruments and very poor internet network system, a large number of students who is not able to get present at the online classroom are being deprived of their educational rights day by day. The digital divide is acutely visible in our society which has far-reaching effects. Additionally, our country has already been severely burdened with several troubles including unemployment problem.



So, a holistic approach must be taken by the authority of the University of Dhaka, especially, the government to provide inoculation to all of the students so that they can enter residential Hall and concentrate in their study. Let's create an intellectual environment for the teachers and students as well as researchers of Dhaka which can guide our beloved country to a progressive and appropriate way in the competitive world in the future.



Long live our love, our pride, beloved University of Dhaka!



Heartiest Congratulations on your 100 years of glory!

Md Mahbubur Rahman is a

student, Department of Islamic History

and Culture, University of Dhaka











