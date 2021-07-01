Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Op-Ed

Happy birthday DU

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Md Mahbubur Rahman

Happy birthday DU

Happy birthday DU

Today, 1st July 2021 marks the celebration of the centenary of Dhaka University.  Undoubtedly, it is an auspicious moment not only for the sanctuary of knowledge, also for the students and teachers, both former and current and obviously for every Bangladeshi national.

Nawab Bahadur Sir  Khwaja Salimullah who played a pioneering role in establishing the university in Dhaka, donated 600 acres of land from his estate.  We are humbly presenting our veneration and gratitude towards all respected pioneers' departed soul who dedicated their unconditional efforts to establish the university for Muslim people of the then Muslim majority Eastern Bengal and Assam who lost their rights as native and dignity of educational and national life.

"When the University of Dhaka started its academic journey on July 1, 1921, there were three faculties, 12 departments, three residential halls, 60 teachers and 847 students. After 99 years, the university has 13 faculties, 13 institutes, 84 departments, 60 bureaus, and research centres, 19 residential halls, four hostels, 138 affiliated colleges and institutions, 46,150 students and 2,008 teachers."(TBS Report, 30 June, 2020)

Before and after the emergence of Bangladesh, the remarkable intellectual contributions and services that provided by DU towards this country are unparallel in the context of making educated, political and business leaders, poets, playwrights, lawyers, social thinkers, scientists and teachers, skilful employees, and indeed intellectuals who contributed tremendously to the betterment of our country.

Although, mathematically, DU is a hundred year old institution and also the oldest university of Bangladesh, in reality, it is not too much time for a university to provide services as other world-renowned universities had already done. This will become clear only if we look at the world's most prestigious universities in the context of the year of establishment. Additionally, and also significantly, during its peculiar journey, our DU witnessed several significant eras and events which pivotally created remarkable stamps on our national life, such as the partition of the Indian subcontinent into two parts: India and Pakistan, in the 1947s, later the language movement in 1952s, and then our great War of Liberation in 1971s, and finally, the anti-authoritarian movement of the 1990s, etc.

Since the dawn of DU's journey, especially after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in the 1947s, one of the fascinating contributions of this institution was to create political consciousness among the people of Bangladesh and notably there were a number of political movements which revealed the moral stature of the teachers and students of Dhaka University. Unfortunately, after the Liberation War, this state-oriented- spirit turned into govt.-oriented-favour, more clearly we can say political party-oriented-favour.  

Currently, we are onlooker of this matter as a student of this institution. Here, I would like to mention a remarkable statement of Professor Salimullah Khan, a veteran and reputed scholar, also a former student and former teacher of DU, who  said, "Dhaka University is now not a university. After the establishment of Bangladesh, Dhaka University has been completely destroyed as a university in the name of democracy."(27thJune 2021, Prothom Alo). Though overstress of criticism is visible in his statement, it is not merely a speech, rather many students also supported and said that his observation is correct.

Here, another citation is relevant to this matter; "Perhaps Dhaka University will not be able to find a niche high up in an index due to the politicization of its teachers, the harmful effect of student politics, inadequate budget allocations particularly in research, weak physical infrastructure, and so on."

In fact, unplanned enormous student enrolment, bad effects of student politics, severe housing crisis, so-called guest rooms and inhumane living standards in 'gono-room', make every student's life full of woes. However, we are severely victimizing the Covid-19 pandemic because of its lengthy survival. All educational institutions are still closed and it is uncertain that when those will open.  But, there is an unfortunate matter that from the beginning of closure till today, the authority has not been able to come to a solution for the students yet.

Lack of proper instruments and very poor internet network system, a large number of students who is not able to get present at the online classroom are being deprived of their educational rights day by day.  The digital divide is acutely visible in our society which has far-reaching effects. Additionally, our country has already been severely burdened with several troubles including unemployment problem.

So, a holistic approach must be taken by the authority of the University of Dhaka, especially, the government to provide inoculation to all of the students so that they can enter residential Hall and concentrate in their study. Let's create an intellectual environment for the teachers and students as well as researchers of Dhaka which can guide our beloved country to a progressive and appropriate way in the competitive world in the future.

Long live our love, our pride, beloved University of Dhaka!

Heartiest Congratulations on your 100 years of glory!
Md Mahbubur Rahman is a
student, Department of Islamic History
and Culture, University of Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mass inoculation resume from today
Happy birthday DU
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Tale of a glorified past
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Border killing at Lalmonirhat
Corrigendum


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft