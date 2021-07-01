

Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage



Analysis of history reveals that Damin-i Koh was the Santals' own village, their own country. They built their settlements by clearing the forest with great difficulty. In the past, they made the uninhabitable land into habitable. They cultivated paddy, wheat, maize, various vegetables and golden crops in the soil. They were happy in Damin-i Kohte. The Santalis formed a separate society. There were no moneylenders, brokers or zamindars in that society. No one was in debt.



Rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's complaint poem said:



"People who suck the leech are the moneylenders,

Those who have children are not zamindars.

Those who do not stumble on the ground,

They own the land -

The more false the deceiver, the stronger he is today.

Niti is a butcher who wields a new sword and is called a science."



The English rulers started coming in groups in Santal Parganas in the guise of traders and moneylenders. The moneylenders and merchants used to enter Santal Parganas and load large quantities of paddy, mustard and other oilseeds in cattle carts. In return the Santals were given a little salt, money, tobacco or cloth. The Santals were utterly deceived during the exchange here. With providing loan, some rice or any other commodity the moneylenders became the master of Santals for the rest of their lives.



The moneylenders used to come to Santal Pargana with bullock carts and horses whenever it was harvest time. To collect the year's interest, the moneylenders would bring a stone of 'sidur' and tell the Santals that the weight of the stone was correct. With the help of this stone, the moneylenders used to weigh and take away all the crops of the Santals. But even then the debt burden of the tribals did not reduce slightly. The interest rate on moneylenders' loans was very high.



A Santal had to sacrifice his land crops, plow oxen and even himself for his loan. And even if he repaid ten times of that debt, the debt would remain as it was before. In order to defend themselves from the British tyrannical system and moneylenders the Santal people decided to protest.



However, they started an armed revolt in order to achieve their rights. About 50 Santal youths, led by Sidhu and Kanu, killed British Indian police inspector Mahesh Dutt, two sepoys and a few moneylenders on their way to hunt. There was also a car carrying 2 ropes with the inspector. Basically, they wanted to know the declarations and decisions of the Santals. At one stage of their argument with the police inpector, rebel Sidhu and Kanu's armed group killed Daroga Mahesh and Kanu Manik Roy. After this incident, the fire of rebellion spread in different areas including Bhogalpur.



They declared war on the British forces. The Santal fighters were armed with bows and arrows and indigenous weapons. The British forces were armed with guns and cannons. Yet the British were forced to concede defeat. The flame of the Santal Rebellion shook the 'masnad' of the British government. After several rounds of military campaign, the rebellion was suppressed brutally by the brute force. Disgracefully, this community has to face discrimination and even eviction still now in our contry.



Let's see the current situation of this tribal community. Indigenous people are becoming helpless in the lockdown in Corona. The closure of educational institutions means that their children's education has been stopped. The primary and secondary students of the current academic year have not yet been able to deliver books to them. Lack of income is disrupted due to lack of income, along with NGOs and moneylenders are being harassed in the name of collecting loan instalments. They are worried about their properties. Under these circumstances they need immediate assistant--food, cash and free medical care.



No human being should tolerate discrimination. Sidhu-Kanu has taught it. The oppressed seem outwardly weak, but in practice they are strong. Because not only do they have the power of majority, they have the invincible power of honesty. The heroic soldiers of the Santal Rebellion showed the immense power of the oppressed.



The Santal Rebellion is a glorious chapter in the history of the Indian Subcontinent. It was truly was an armed mass struggle led by common people. The patriotic struggle, ideology and unprecedented self-sacrifice of the Santhal rebels of that day later inspired the national independence movement of the Subcontinent. This rebellion provided courage and enthusiasm to the later generations' independence movement. It has been a source of inspiration to our new generation to move against oppression and injustice. Yesterday, 30th June was the date when the Santhal Rebellion had begun in 1855.

The writer is a Student, Joypurhat Government Colleges









