

Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!



Corona, for many, is gradually becoming a reason to celebrate. Disagree? Just keep your eyes fixed on nitty-gritty of lockdown news occasionally, and you will find many people parting. We used to have few designated big holidays throughout the year. Looks like, corona has added colours to our existing party cycles. Every time lockdown is declared or extended, many of us keep our house under lock and get down to where we belong-our permanent address. We are doing the same thing since corona hit us hard for the first time.



Surely, most of us want to celebrate lockdown with kith and kin, thus comes the urge of going back to roots. We have seen such instances during Eid-ul-Fitr. How about our undying craving for shopping on the eve of Eid? Come what may, we must continue to shop! Ensuing Eid-ul-Adha wouldn't be much different, I presume.



It's a concern because we are already affected by a risky variant of corona. Bangladesh is experiencing the Delta variant, also known as the Indian variant. It was first identified in the country on 8 May, and since then the infection is transmitting exceedingly across the country from the India-bordering districts, experts opine. Being more contagious in nature, it only took few weeks before community transmission was identified.



According to the recent news, the Delta variant of coronavirus has spread almost all over the country. With changing hotspots every week, it is not unwise to be sceptical about the precarious situation that might occur in the near future. The number of daily fatalities from Covid-19 is on the rise and many people are becoming succumbed to the virus infections nowadays.



Even in the face of corona, we love travelling back and forth, huddling together. Some travel for necessity, some do it for the charm; nevertheless, some do it for reaping the benefits of extended lockdown. Seems like the pleasure of meeting friends and family members by travelling in stuffed public transport where there is no room for swing a cat, is magnanimous. Concerns are raised about this particular issue every time lockdown is declared; however, it enters through one ear and exits through another.



If we continue to ignore heath protocol and keep on continuing our voluntary temporary migrations, the virus may become deadly. Our journey comes with heavy reliance on public transportation with desperate travellers. Even though experts caution us about the high probability of corona infection, we tend not to care. It appears that many of us possess the power of 'Cloak of Invisibility' against the corona virus-like J K Rowling's Harry Potter, who managed to remain invisible by using the magical artefact.



Is there anyone who doesn't know the hypothesis that decrees: 'Biyebarir mishty khele diabetes hoi na' (wedding sweets don't catch diabetes)? We are good at making such optimistic hypothesis. Apparently, we kicked off another one. Like wedding sweets, we have developed another conjuncture that roaming around without wearing the mask wouldn't catch corona. People are hardly seen wearing masks nowadays. What happened to us? Following Corona protocol is supposed to be in our muscle memory by now; instead, we are reluctant. It's the attitude of fearless mixing that chills health experts. We can find such examples everywhere: shops, markets, bus stops, and even hospital premises etc.



Seems like, some places are immune to corona! And we know how to celebrate, even in the face of critical danger! It was like the viral TikTok video: 'Ye hum hain, ye hamari corona hai aur hum yahan party krrahay' (this is me, this is the corona and we are partying here). 'Really Seleucus, what a strange country this is!'



Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest festival is knocking at the door. This season of sacrifice will entice large temporary animal markets. These may easily become breeding places for corona infection. Appropriate anticipation and preparations must precede religious celebration. Surely, celebration and sickness doesn't go hand in hand. Religious obligations need to be fulfilled; however, heath protocol must not be overlooked.



We knew for sure that we can live without so many things; however, we didn't actually realize it until the corona pandemic hit us. Corona seems persistent and looks like we shall have to live with this for time immemorial, experts opine. Corona has taught us so many things that have already shaped our way of life. Once and for all, corona showed us the type and nature of redundancy in our life. The way we travel, shop, gossip, celebrate occasions, teach and learn, and even earn livelihood have changed in manifold. The problem is, not everyone understands it clearly and some are happy to remain aloof.



Ignorance is fine so long it doesn't affect us directly and indirectly. Precautions are not only required for the concerned individuals but also others as well. Let us think for a moment about what we are doing. Corona is evolving and affecting more people with relatively more ease in 2021 than the previous year. Many people have died; more are waiting in the queue. Do you want to be the cause of someone's death? Let's not lose our cool now; let's not become restless. We cannot outsmart corona like the way we did in 2020. It's time to change our party mood and be serious.

Golam Towhid Al Kibria is a graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) as well as Army Command College, Nanjing, China







We, Bengali people, know how to celebrate for sure. The Bengali proverb: 'Baro Mashe Tero Parbon' (thirteen festivals in twelve months) is the testimony of our abundant festivity, and it is truly embedded in our culture. Celebration is in our blood. Starting from birth to death, either we celebrate life or remember life instead. Interestingly, we didn't leave corona out of it. It took some time to materialize how to celebrate the corona pandemic; however, eventually, we managed all pros and cons.Corona, for many, is gradually becoming a reason to celebrate. Disagree? Just keep your eyes fixed on nitty-gritty of lockdown news occasionally, and you will find many people parting. We used to have few designated big holidays throughout the year. Looks like, corona has added colours to our existing party cycles. Every time lockdown is declared or extended, many of us keep our house under lock and get down to where we belong-our permanent address. We are doing the same thing since corona hit us hard for the first time.Surely, most of us want to celebrate lockdown with kith and kin, thus comes the urge of going back to roots. We have seen such instances during Eid-ul-Fitr. How about our undying craving for shopping on the eve of Eid? Come what may, we must continue to shop! Ensuing Eid-ul-Adha wouldn't be much different, I presume.It's a concern because we are already affected by a risky variant of corona. Bangladesh is experiencing the Delta variant, also known as the Indian variant. It was first identified in the country on 8 May, and since then the infection is transmitting exceedingly across the country from the India-bordering districts, experts opine. Being more contagious in nature, it only took few weeks before community transmission was identified.According to the recent news, the Delta variant of coronavirus has spread almost all over the country. With changing hotspots every week, it is not unwise to be sceptical about the precarious situation that might occur in the near future. The number of daily fatalities from Covid-19 is on the rise and many people are becoming succumbed to the virus infections nowadays.Even in the face of corona, we love travelling back and forth, huddling together. Some travel for necessity, some do it for the charm; nevertheless, some do it for reaping the benefits of extended lockdown. Seems like the pleasure of meeting friends and family members by travelling in stuffed public transport where there is no room for swing a cat, is magnanimous. Concerns are raised about this particular issue every time lockdown is declared; however, it enters through one ear and exits through another.If we continue to ignore heath protocol and keep on continuing our voluntary temporary migrations, the virus may become deadly. Our journey comes with heavy reliance on public transportation with desperate travellers. Even though experts caution us about the high probability of corona infection, we tend not to care. It appears that many of us possess the power of 'Cloak of Invisibility' against the corona virus-like J K Rowling's Harry Potter, who managed to remain invisible by using the magical artefact.Is there anyone who doesn't know the hypothesis that decrees: 'Biyebarir mishty khele diabetes hoi na' (wedding sweets don't catch diabetes)? We are good at making such optimistic hypothesis. Apparently, we kicked off another one. Like wedding sweets, we have developed another conjuncture that roaming around without wearing the mask wouldn't catch corona. People are hardly seen wearing masks nowadays. What happened to us? Following Corona protocol is supposed to be in our muscle memory by now; instead, we are reluctant. It's the attitude of fearless mixing that chills health experts. We can find such examples everywhere: shops, markets, bus stops, and even hospital premises etc.Seems like, some places are immune to corona! And we know how to celebrate, even in the face of critical danger! It was like the viral TikTok video: 'Ye hum hain, ye hamari corona hai aur hum yahan party krrahay' (this is me, this is the corona and we are partying here). 'Really Seleucus, what a strange country this is!'Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest festival is knocking at the door. This season of sacrifice will entice large temporary animal markets. These may easily become breeding places for corona infection. Appropriate anticipation and preparations must precede religious celebration. Surely, celebration and sickness doesn't go hand in hand. Religious obligations need to be fulfilled; however, heath protocol must not be overlooked.We knew for sure that we can live without so many things; however, we didn't actually realize it until the corona pandemic hit us. Corona seems persistent and looks like we shall have to live with this for time immemorial, experts opine. Corona has taught us so many things that have already shaped our way of life. Once and for all, corona showed us the type and nature of redundancy in our life. The way we travel, shop, gossip, celebrate occasions, teach and learn, and even earn livelihood have changed in manifold. The problem is, not everyone understands it clearly and some are happy to remain aloof.Ignorance is fine so long it doesn't affect us directly and indirectly. Precautions are not only required for the concerned individuals but also others as well. Let us think for a moment about what we are doing. Corona is evolving and affecting more people with relatively more ease in 2021 than the previous year. Many people have died; more are waiting in the queue. Do you want to be the cause of someone's death? Let's not lose our cool now; let's not become restless. We cannot outsmart corona like the way we did in 2020. It's time to change our party mood and be serious.Golam Towhid Al Kibria is a graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) as well as Army Command College, Nanjing, China