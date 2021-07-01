Video
Home Countryside

Lalmonirhat poura budget for 2021-22 FY announced

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, June 30: A total of around Tk 41 crore budget of Lalmonirhat Municipality in the district for the fiscal year 2021-2022 has been announced.
It was announced at a programme on budget held in the district Muktijoddha Complex municipality on Wednesday morning.
Lalmonirhat Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapan presented the proposed budget.
The total of Tk 41.25 crore income has been shown in the budget while Tk 40.86 crore  shown as expenditure.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamruzzaman Sujan, Lalmonirhat Chamber of Commerce Director Mokshedur Rahman, ward councillors, and local journalists from various print and electronic media, among others, were also present at programme.



