Farmers urged to produce quality rice seed

GAIBANDHA, June 30: Agri-experts at a function here on Tuesday underscored the need for producing quality rice seed at farmers' level to meet its demand and get desired output.

"As there has been a wide gap between the requirement and supply of quality rice seeds in the country, there is no alternative to producing quality rice seed to attain the cherished goal".

They made the observation while they were addressing a workshop on Rice Seed System at the hallroom of Khordokomorpur Federation formed by RDRS Bangladesh.

RDRS Bangladesh, a non-government organisation of the country, arranged the workshop under Accelerated Genetic Gains in Rice Alliance (AGGRi) project funded by International Rice Research Institute.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Masudur Rahman attended the function as chief guest, and District Seed Certification Officer Showkat Osman spoke at the workshop as special guest while Federation Chairman Gouri Rani presided over the function.

Earlier, Agriculture Officer Md. Fazlul Karim made a welcome address on behalf of RDRS Bangladesh and briefed the participants about seed value chain and seed system elaborately.

DD of the DAE Masudur Rahman, in his speech, urged the local farmers to produce quality rice seed taking the suggestions from the field level staff of the DAE.

Many of the varieties released by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) have become old, and they have no disease resistant power; the old varieties are being attacked with various diseases, he also said.

In consequence, the farmers are not getting desired output against the old varieties, he added.

In this context, there is no alternative to farming new varieties of rice released by the BRRI, he said, adding that he emphasised imparting the training of the farmers so that they could produce quality seed properly.

A total of 30 participants including seed dealers, retailers, and agriculture entrepreneurs participated in the workshop.









