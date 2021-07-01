Village police get bicycles at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, June 30: Some 142 village police members in Morrelganj Upazila of the district have received bicycles free of cost.

The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises on Monday afternoon funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).

Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Delwar Hossain, Morrelganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah-e-Alam Bachchu was present as chief guest at the programme.

Shah-e-Alam said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more dynamic.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Mozammel Haque and Female Vice-Chairman Fahima Khanam, among others, were also present during the distribution.








