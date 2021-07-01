Three electrocuted in two districts

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Sunamganj, on Tuesday.

BHOLA: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Daulatkhan and Borhanuddin upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A farmer was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila in the afternoon.

Deceased Monir Hossain, 40, was a resident of Ward No. 7 under Syedpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Monir came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a water pump in his cowshed in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bajlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a young man was electrocuted in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Md Parvez, 19, was an electrician. He was the son of Dil Mohammad, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Chha Manika Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Parvez was working at the house of one Bashir Ahmed in Ward No. 2 area under Borhanuddin Municipality at noon.

At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Injured Parvez was rushed to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Borhanuddin PS OC Md Mazharul Amin confirmed the incident.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Mizan Mia, 18, was the son of Niamat Ali, a resident of Kubajpur Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Milad Hossain said Mizan came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at home at around 4pm, which left him critically injured.

Injured Mizan was rushed to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Jagannathpur PS Zia Uddin confirmed the incident.







