Three minors drown in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, June 30: Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in Sadar and Subarnchar upazilas of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Afsar Hossain, 4, son of Horon Mia, a resident of Char Kazi Mokhles Village, and Arman Hossain, 4, son of Jahangir Alam of Keramatpur Village in Subarnachar Upazila; and Nahid Hossain, 3, son of Nazir Uddin of Harinarayanpur area in the district town.

Local sources said Afsar was playing with other children in the house yard. At one stage, he drowned in a pond adjacent to the house while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the body on the water and recovered it.

Arman also drowned in a nearby pond while playing on its bank.

Officer-in-Charge of Char Jabbar Police Station Ziaul Haque Tarique Khandaker confirmed the incidents.

Meanwhile, Nahid's family started searching for him as they could not see him anywhere in the area.

Later, they spotted his shoes beside a tank adjacent to his house, and then found him inside the tank.

Being informed, fire fighters from Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed there and rescued the the boy.

He was taken to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital, but the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.







