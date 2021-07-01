Covid-19: 55 more people die, 1,715 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 55 more people died of and 1,715 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 27 more people died of and 1,277 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 56,275 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,070 including highest 257 in Khulna, followed by 211 in Kushtia, 145 in Jashore, 90 in Jhenidah, 89 in Chuadanga, 86 in Bagerhat, 70 in Satkhira, 51 in Meherpur, 44 in Narail and 27 in Magura while 27 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, nine were from Kushtia, seven from Khulna, three from Jashore and Meherpur each, two from Jhenidah and Satkhira each, and one from Chuadanga districts in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increased compared to the previous day's figure, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected, 38,401 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 964 new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 7,082 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 56,591 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 39,065 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 313 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 306 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 377 were detected in Khulna, followed by 281 in Jashore, 189 in Kushtia, 115 in Jhenidah, 91 in Bagerhat, 58 in Meherpur, 53 in Chuadanga, 50 in Satkhira, 40 in Narail and 23 in Magura districts of the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 15,698 in Khulna, 12,368 in Jashore, 7,725 in Kushtia, 4,345 in Jhenidah, 3,383 in Satkhira, 3,390 in Bagerhat, 3,319 in Chuadanga, 2,672 in Narail, 1,814 in Meherpur and 1,561 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 352 this month.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the newly deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 460 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

THAKURGAON: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 81 here.

Meanwhile, some 103 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,187 in the district.

Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.

He said a total of 183 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 103 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 56.28 per cent.

BARISHAL: Seven more people have died of coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

Of the deceased, two people, residents of Barguna and Pirojpur districts, were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 303 here.

Meanwhile, some 191 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 17,392 in the division.

Among the total infected, 14,961 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

DINAJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 168 here.

Meanwhile, some 144 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 49.60 per cent.

Dinajpur CS Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 3:30pm on Tuesday.

Of the newly infected, 85 are in Sadar, 28 in Biral, 10 in Bochaganj, eight in Nawabganj, five in Birampur, three in Kaharole, two in Chirirbandar and Fulbari each, and one in Parbatipur upazilas.

A total of 290 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 144 people found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 50,323 samples have been tested in the district.

Of the deceased, 88 are in Sadar, 13 in Chirirbandar, 12 in Parbatipur, 10 in Birampur and Biral each, nine in Fulbari, six in Birganj, five in Bochaganj and Kaharole each, four in Khansama, three in Nawabganj and Hakimpur upazilas each.











