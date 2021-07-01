Fragrant Kataribhog gets GI recognition

DINAJPUR, June 30: Kataribhog, a traditional fragrant rice produced in the district, has been recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Bangladesh.

The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) on Monday registered Kataribhog rice as the country's second GI product and handed over a certificate to the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute.

Md Touhidul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Dinajpur, confirmed the matter.

This recognition paved way to export this rice to abroad and subsequently will increase export income.

Regarding the matter, DPDT Registrar Abdus Sattar said from now on, no country can claim Kataribhog as its own product. Royalty has to be paid to cultivate or expand this product in any country.

Apart from this, this recognition would increase its demand and export in abroad as well as its price could go up to 30 percent, he added.







