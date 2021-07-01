Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondents

Five people including a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Satkhira, Naogaon and Madaripur, on Tuesday.
SATKHIRA: Three men were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside electric pole in Debhata Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Mohiuddin alias Sojeeb Hossain, 26, son of Mofizul Karigor, Ashraful Islam, 25, son of late Afsar Ali, and Mamun Hossain, 17, son of Jahangir Hossain, residents of Puspakati area in the upazila.
Local sources said the accident took place near Parulia School area at around 10pm when they were going to Satkhira from Parulia Bus Stand by a motorcycle, which left them dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debhata Police Station (PS) Biplab Kumar Saha confirmed the incident.
MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Jurnaine, 40, son of Dr Jamil Uddin of Chhatra Village under Chandannagar Union in Niamatpur Upazila. He worked as the area manager of Ibne Sina Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Police and local sources said a bhotbhoti (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Jurnaine in Koyapara area on the Manda-Niamatpur Road at around 8:30pm, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Jurnaine was rushed to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sanjida Akhter, 4, daughter of Sarwar Hossain, a resident of Sare Egaro Rashi Laptikandi Village under Madabchar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a brick-laden trolley hit Sanjida after losing its control over the steering in the area in the morning, which left the child dead on the spot.
Locals seized the trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Shibchar PS OC Md Mirazul Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lalmonirhat poura budget for 2021-22 FY announced
Pabna Pourashava has announced a budget of Tk 150.79
Betagi Municipality of Barguna has announced a budget of 50.91
Farmers urged to produce quality rice seed
Village police get bicycles at Morrelganj
Three electrocuted in two districts
Three minors drown in Noakhali
A human chain was formed in front of Noakhali Press Club


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft