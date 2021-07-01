Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Five people including a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Satkhira, Naogaon and Madaripur, on Tuesday.

SATKHIRA: Three men were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside electric pole in Debhata Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Mohiuddin alias Sojeeb Hossain, 26, son of Mofizul Karigor, Ashraful Islam, 25, son of late Afsar Ali, and Mamun Hossain, 17, son of Jahangir Hossain, residents of Puspakati area in the upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place near Parulia School area at around 10pm when they were going to Satkhira from Parulia Bus Stand by a motorcycle, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debhata Police Station (PS) Biplab Kumar Saha confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Jurnaine, 40, son of Dr Jamil Uddin of Chhatra Village under Chandannagar Union in Niamatpur Upazila. He worked as the area manager of Ibne Sina Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Police and local sources said a bhotbhoti (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Jurnaine in Koyapara area on the Manda-Niamatpur Road at around 8:30pm, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Jurnaine was rushed to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sanjida Akhter, 4, daughter of Sarwar Hossain, a resident of Sare Egaro Rashi Laptikandi Village under Madabchar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a brick-laden trolley hit Sanjida after losing its control over the steering in the area in the morning, which left the child dead on the spot.

Locals seized the trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Shibchar PS OC Md Mirazul Hossain confirmed the incident.







