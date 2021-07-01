Video
River bank soil going to brick kiln at Sreepur

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Faisal Ahmed

The photo shows Gazi Auto Bricks set up on the bank of Shitalakshya River. photo: observer



SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, June 29: One Gazi Auto Bricks in Sreepur Upazila of the district is continuing to cut river bank soil and manufacture bricks.
Despite local administrative bar, the bank cutting is not stopped. Locals said, the brick kiln is using soil of the Shitalakshya River; soil is being cut from the bank.
Grabbing the river at the point of Singhasree-Borama Bridge linking Sreepur and Kapasea upazilas, the brick field was set up several years back.     
According to Baromi Union Land Office sources, the brick kiln was raised on some purchased land near the bridge in Borama Mouja; since the beginning, the brick field has been running by grabbing the river bank and its land.
Very recently, it was drawn the attention of the land office in this connection; later a survey was conducted in the brick kiln area, and it found installations have been raised by the kiln authority grabbing 36 per cent of the river point and its bank; along with this, bank soil and that from the river  have been taken away. About this, a report has been submitted to higher authorities, the land office sources said.
Local Tarek Rahman Bhuiya at Borama area said, due to the brick kiln installed ignoring the environment law, local environment is witnessing irrecoverable damage.
There is a giant banyan tree along the river bank; it was safe habitat for birds; but the tree is no longer safe habitat for birds. Besides, afternoon travellers cannot visit the bridge area because of smoke emission from the kiln.
"Our demand is bringing back the natural environment to save the river," he mentioned.
Arabic Lecturer of Borama Fazil Madrasa Motahar Hossain said, every year the brick field authority takes away soil from the river bank; later holes get filled with alluvial soil at the time of tide.
He said, they have looted soil from surrounding areas of the river bank.
President of Baromi Union Awami League and Ward Member Ali Amjad Pandit said, by cutting soil and manufacturing bricks, the brick kiln authority has committed offense; due to the brick field, the local environment has fallen under threat.
In this regard, Director of Gazi Auto Bricks Jamilur Rahman said, after a long time of closing, he has taken the charge of the kiln few months back. He does not know how the brick kiln grew occupying river space in the past.
About soil cutting, he said, preparing brick requires soil; soil is brought from other areas; as the river banks are high, piling soil on these is not possible; so hole is made to keep the soil.
Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Abdullah Al-Mamun said, they have been asked not to cut soil from the river bank; already the brick field soil has been surveyed.
The legal measure is under process about soil cutting and raising installations occupying the river, he informed.  
Deputy Director of the Department of Forest (DoF)-Gazipur Abdus Slam Sarkar said, the brick kiln does not have the clearance certificate; local administration is supposed to see the matter of cutting soil from the river bank and grabbing the river. "If they conduct drive, we will assist," he added.


