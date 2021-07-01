Two ‘kill selves’ in two districts

Two people including a college girl have allegedly committed suicide in two districts- Bagerhat and Barishal, in two days.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A grocery shopkeeper reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Morrelganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Deceased Abul Bashar Hawlader alias Badsha, 50, was a resident of Sankibhanga Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Badsha hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at dawn.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police also recovered a suicide note after searching the body.

BARISHAL: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Joynti Majumder, 17, was the daughter of Jagadish Majumder, a resident of Bagha Village under Mahilara Union in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader at Mahilara Degree College in the area.

Police and local sources said Joyonti hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night out of huff with her father.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







