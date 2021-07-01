Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Countryside

Two ‘kill selves’ in two districts

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

Two people including a college girl have allegedly committed suicide in two districts- Bagerhat and Barishal, in two days.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A grocery shopkeeper reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Morrelganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.
Deceased Abul Bashar Hawlader alias Badsha, 50, was a resident of Sankibhanga Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Badsha hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at dawn.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police also recovered a suicide note after searching the body.
BARISHAL: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Joynti Majumder, 17, was the daughter of Jagadish Majumder, a resident of Bagha Village under Mahilara Union in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader at Mahilara Degree College in the area.
Police and local sources said Joyonti hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night out of huff with her father.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lalmonirhat poura budget for 2021-22 FY announced
Pabna Pourashava has announced a budget of Tk 150.79
Betagi Municipality of Barguna has announced a budget of 50.91
Farmers urged to produce quality rice seed
Village police get bicycles at Morrelganj
Three electrocuted in two districts
Three minors drown in Noakhali
A human chain was formed in front of Noakhali Press Club


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft