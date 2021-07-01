US gives Covid combat medical kits to Bangladesh

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated emergency COVID-19 medical supplies to Bangladesh on Tuesday to help save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19, and meet the health needs of the Bangladeshi people.

This US delivery is worth nearly $3 million and includes personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals and other frontline workers, laboratory equipment to expand COVID-19 testing, oxygen cylinders, and medicines to better manage and ensure timely critical care interventions for COVID-19 patients, says a press release.

The Government of Bangladesh will distribute these supplies and medicines to the health facilities in the border regions where the need is greatest amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Today's handover of COVID-19 supplies and medicines is one of the many examples of our successful and unique partnership as we find our way through the crisis together," said Ambassador Earl Miller during the event.

The Ambassador officially handed over the commodities to Bangladesh Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and DGHD DG Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, during the event.