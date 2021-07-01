Humayun’s wife files case over misappropriation of paintings

Late celebrated writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed's wife Meher Afroz Shaon filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court against two people for misappropriating some of his paintings.

After hearing the complaint, Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a probe report on August 29.

The two accused in the case are Ruma Chowdhury and her former husband Biswajit Shaha.

According to the case statement, the late writer drew some portraits along with his younger son Nishad back in 2012 when he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York. He handed over 24 of those paintings to accused number one, Ruma Chowdhury, and her ex-husband Bishwajit Shaha in June 2012 on the condition that those are returned to him unscathed.

At time, the couple tried to coax Humayun into selling the paintings, with the duo getting a commission of the sales. However, Humayun turned down the offer.



