Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:29 PM
Ctg port launches tree plantation programme

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Chittagong Port Authority chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurates a tree planting programme by planting an Amrapali sapling on the premises of Bandar Bhaban on Wednesday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 30: Chittagong Port Authority chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurated a tree planting programme by planting an Amrapali sapling on the premises of Bandar Bhaban on Wednesday morning.
Adequate quantity of fruit, forest and medicinal plant saplings will be planted in various offices, residential areas, schools, colleges, hospitals, rest houses of Chittagong Port in line with the National Tree Planting Program, the port authority said,
Members of Chittagong Port M Zafar Alam, M Kamrul Amin, Commodore M Niyamul Hasan, Commodore M Mostafizur Rahman, all the department heads of the port and CBA leaders were present on the occasion.


