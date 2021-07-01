Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021
Foreign News

Support for Biden erodes among Democrats: Poll

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, June 30: US President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.
A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. At this point four years ago, about 36% of adults approved of Trump's job performance.
The challenge for Biden will be to find workable solutions while keeping his party together, including many Democrats who initially favored more liberal candidates like U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as racial minorities and people with less higher education.
However, a growing number of Americans disapprove of Biden's leadership on the economy, gun violence and taxation, with the biggest decline coming within Biden's Democratic Party https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/POLL/yxmvjzlmkvr, especially those under the age of 40, non-white Democrats or those who do not have a college degree.    -REUTERS


