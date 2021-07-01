Governor ‘a corrupt man’

NEW DELHI, June 30: In a new twist to the Governor versus Chief Minister fight in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised corruption charges for the first time. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is a "corrupt man", said the Chief Minister, alleging that he had been charged in the 1996 Jain hawala case involving a dairy that named politicians who had received kickbacks.

" This Governor's name was in the Jain Hawala case. But they have gone to court, cleared it from the court. There is a PIL. But the PIL is pending. What you want to know? He is a corrupt man, I am sorry to say. All corruption-oriented man. Why does the Centre allow a Governor like this? Take out the charge-sheet and see if his name was there or not," Mamata Banerjee said.

She also accused the Governor of visiting North Bengal as a political stunt, claiming that he had only met MLAs and MPs of the BJP. "Why did he suddenly tour North Bengal? I can sense a conspiracy to divide North Bengal," she charged, apparently referring to BJP leaders' demands for separate statehood for North Bengal and Jangalmahal.

In a press meet after Mamata's, the Governor said he was "shocked" at the Chief Minister's allegations. "Your Governor has not been charge-sheeted. There is no such document. This is far from facts. This is plain and simple untruth. This is misinformation. I did not expect this from a seasoned politician," Dhankhar told reporters.

Bengal's top two have fought almost constantly in their three-year working relationship, ever since Dhankhar, 70, took office. Ms Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress accuse Dhankhar of bias and of brazenly pushing the agenda of the BJP government at the Centre. -NDTV







