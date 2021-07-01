Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021
Foreign News

134 dead in heat wave

Canada, US ‘heat dome’ causes historic high of 50C

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021

VANCOUVER, June 30: Scores of deaths in Canada's Vancouver area are likely linked to a grueling heat wave, authorities said Tuesday, as the country recorded its highest ever temperature amid scorching conditions that extended to the US Pacific Northwest.
At least 134 people have died suddenly since Friday in the Vancouver area, according to figures released by the city police department and the Royal Canadian Mounted police. Canada set a new all-time high temperature record for a third day in a row Tuesday, reaching 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49.5 degrees Celsius) in Lytton, British Columbia, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east of Vancouver, the country's weather service, Environment Canada, reported.
"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," police sergeant Steve Addison said. Other local municipalities have said they too have responded to many sudden death calls, but have yet to release tolls.
Some Vancouver locals said they had never experienced such temperatures before. "It's never this bad. I've never seen anything like this," said a Vancouver resident who only gave her name as Rosa. "I hope it never becomes like this ever again. This is too much."
Others lamented that some residents were more vulnerable to the heat than others. "I feel for those people whether they're the elderly demographic or people who live on the downtown eastside of Vancouver who don't have a cool spot to live or sleep," said river swimmer Graham Griedger.
Climate change is causing record-setting temperatures to become more frequent. Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years have all occurred within the last five years. The scorching heat stretching from the US state of Oregon to Canada's Arctic territories has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.    -AFP


