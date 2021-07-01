Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Sports

Dovbyk heads Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

GLASGOW, JUNE 30: Artem Dovbyk's header in the 121st minute sent Ukraine through to a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England as they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Ukraine squeezed through to the last 16 despite taking just three points in the group stage, qualifying in part because Sweden beat Poland to top Group E ahead of Spain.
But Andriy Shevchenko's side were determined to show they deserved their place in the knockout phase as Oleksandr Zinchenko fired them into an early lead.
Emil Forsberg's deflected strike brought Sweden level before half-time and the RB Leipzig midfielder twice hit the woodwork in the second half.
However, a red card for Marcus Danielson nine minutes into extra time left Sweden hanging on for penalties until Dovbyk latched onto Zinchenko's inviting cross to spark wild scenes of celebration among the small band of Ukrainian fans at Hampden Park.
"With this performance and commitment, our team has deserved the love of the whole country," said Shevchenko, who in the last eight will return to Italy where he enjoyed the best years of his stellar playing career with AC Milan.
Shevchenko said before the game his side had already achieved their objective by making it through the group.
But the former Ballon d'Or winner got the reaction he desired after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria in their final group game with a fast start.
Andriy Yarmolenko has been his country's driving force all tournament, scoring or assisting in all but two of their six goals.
The West Ham United winger's teasing cross with the outside of his left foot fell kindly for Zinchenko on 27 minutes and the Manchester City man drilled in a low shot that had too much power for Olsen.
Zinchenko will come up against a number of his club teammates in the quarter-final, and he urged Ukraine to believe they can make history by reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time as an independent nation.
"I know a lot of those players personally," said Zinchenko. "They have a really good set of players, their substitutes bench probably cost the same as three Ukrainian teams.
"This should not scare us, this should motivate us. I sense myself that everything is possible in this life and we will try everything for it."
Forsberg has been just as influential for Sweden as Yarmolenko for Ukraine and he equalised two minutes before the break with his fourth goal of the tournament.
He then hit the woodwork twice after the break, curling a shot onto the base of the post before a more powerful effort from the edge of the box cannoned back off the bar.
In between times, Georgiy Bushchan produced a stunning save to tip over Dejan Kulusevski's dipping shot.
"In the second half we had four great chances, hitting the post and crossbar," said Sweden boss Janne Andersson.
"It felt like we would score eventually, but unfortunately we didn't and in the extra time it went the way it did. The red card really decided the game."
Danielson won the ball but followed through with a dangerous challenge on Artem Besedin that forced the Dynamo Kiev striker to come off with a serious knee injury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England reach Euro quarters to end Germany curse
Dovbyk heads Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England
Shamsi inspires South Africa to one-run T20 win over West Indies
Sri Lanka's 'terrible trio' dropped from Indian series
"Goolam Rajah had players' interest at heart"
Bashundhara Kings earn hard-fought win in BPL
England overwhelm Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Tigers reach Harare, start practice today


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft