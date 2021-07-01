Bashundhara Kings earn hard-fought win in BPL



A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the Bangladesh Premier League Football at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday. photo: BFF

With the day's win, table topper Bashundhara Kings extended their lead to 49 points from 17 matches while Mohammedan SC remained at their previous credit of 29 points playing the same number of matches. With the day's defeat it has become tougher for Mohammedan to stay in the runners-up fight.

Though Mohammedan lost the match, they fought bravely with star-studded Bashundhara in the whole proceeding. Mohammedan faced early jolt as they were reduced to ten men in the 21st minute as the referee showed a direct red card to Sujan for his unsporting behavior in the match.

With the ten men, the black and white Motijheel outfit did not lose their nerve and continued their fight with Bashundhara Kings neck to neck in the remaining proceeding.

After the barren first half, Bashundhara Kings were desperate to take the lead, but despite launching repeated attacks, they failed to penetrate the Mohammedan's packed defense.

Bashundhara Kings were also reduced to ten men as their defender Yasin Khan was shown red card by the referee following his double yellow card during the match.

At one stage it was seemed the match is heading for a tame draw but it was Bashundhara's Argentine forward Ra�l Becerra who decided the fate of the match scoring the all-important goal for Bashundhara in the 90+3rd minute of the match. -BSS







