Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:27 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh's Tour of Zimbabwe 2021

Tigers reach Harare, start practice today

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team has reached in Zimbabwe on Tuesday at night. photo:: screenshot

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team has reached in Zimbabwe at Tuesday night for a month-long tour to play one-off Test followed by three ODIs and as many T20i matches against hosts.
"The Bangladesh Team reached Harare at 9:20pm local time on June 29 with transits in Doha and Johannesburg," says a BCB tweet on Wednesday.
The team will have a rest day on Wednesday followed by the first training session on June 01.
All the Test squad members but Shakib Al Hasan and Shadman Islam are now at Harare. Shakib, who is now in the USA, will join the team directly while Shadman couldn't fly with the team because of visa related complicacies, he is expected to join the squad today.
Newly appointed spinning coach Rangana Herath also flew with the team whereas new-cast batting consultant Ashwell Prince and the Head Coach Russell Domingo stepped on Harare directly from South Africa. Rest of the coaching staff flew with Tigers.
Tigers will play a two-day's warm-up match between July 3 and 4 before the lone Test of the series which is slated for July 7 and 11.
Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain will leave home for Zimbabwe on July 8 as they are the parts of Bangladesh ODI squad.
The ODI series is scheduled to kick start on July 16 before which Tigers will play a 50-over warm-up match on July 14. The rest ODIs will be held on July 18 and 20 respectively.
The 3rd slot of Bangladesh players, who will play 20-over game only, will depart on July 11. Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Aminul Islam Biplob and Sheikh Mahedi Hasan are named as T20 specialists.
The three matches of the bilateral T20i series will take place on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.





