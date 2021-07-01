One more Moghbazar blast victim dies

One more victim of the Moghbazar explosion who sustained severe burn injuries died in hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll to nine.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chief Coordinator of the Intensive Care Unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery said Imran Hossain, 25, breathed his last around 6:30am while being treated at the hospital.

Imran suffered burns on 90 per cent of his body, said Police Inspector Bacchu Mia. Imran used to work at the Bengal Meat outlet on the ground floor of the collapsed building. A native of Tangail, Imran lived in a rented house in Moghbazar with his wife Tamanna.

His body has been kept at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

A total of 17 injured people were admitted to the hospital and the rest were at different local hospitals.

On Tuesday, Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered the body of security guard Harun-ur-Rashid, 65, around 3:30pm, after 44 hours of the incident. Three buildings of the area were damaged by the deadly blast.

To investigate the incident Fire Service and police formed two separate committees.

Eight people were killed and more than 66 others injured after the big blast in a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on June 27.