Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Back Page

One more Moghbazar blast victim dies

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

One more victim of the Moghbazar explosion who sustained severe burn injuries died in hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll to nine.
Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chief Coordinator of the Intensive Care Unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery said Imran Hossain, 25, breathed his last around 6:30am while being treated at the hospital.  
Imran suffered burns on 90 per cent of his body, said Police Inspector Bacchu Mia. Imran used to work at the Bengal Meat outlet on the ground floor of the collapsed building. A native of Tangail, Imran lived in a rented house in Moghbazar with his wife Tamanna.
His body has been kept at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
A total of 17 injured people were admitted to the hospital and the rest were at different local hospitals.
On Tuesday, Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered the body of security guard Harun-ur-Rashid, 65, around 3:30pm, after 44 hours of the incident.  Three buildings of the area were damaged by the deadly blast.
To investigate the incident Fire Service and police formed two separate committees.
Eight people were killed and more than 66 others injured after the big blast in a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on June 27.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One more Moghbazar blast victim dies
A long tailback of various modes of transport on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
Industrial Police assures BGMEA of support
Fazlur Rashid appointed BWDB DG
Govt asked to demolish all illegal structures
WASA blamed for perils of city dwellers
Visa seekers can visit embassies during lockdown: FM


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft