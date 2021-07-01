Video
Home Back Page

Industrial Police assures BGMEA of support

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Additional Inspector General of Industrial Police Shafiqul Islam called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA office on Wednesday.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Industrial Police for providing support and cooperation to the RMG industry through maintaining law and order and assuring security and peaceful atmosphere in the garment sector, says a BGMEA press release.
He also praised the role of the Industrial Police for maintaining harmonious relations between owners and workers of garment factories.
The BGMEA President requested the chief of Industrial Police to consider extending a zone of the Industrial Police in Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Malibagh, Rampura and Badda areas where some garment factories are located.
Shafiqul Islam said the Industrial Police has been working round the clock to maintain peace and tranquility and ensure security in the industrial areas. He assured that the Industrial Police would continue to extend all-out support and cooperation to the RMG industry.
BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md ShahidullahAzim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam and Vice President Md NasirUddin and the Directors were present on the occasion.
They had discussion on law and order situation in the RMG industry during Covid-19 period and ahead of Eid-ulAzha.
DIG of Industrial Police Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional DIG AKM Awlad Hossain, Superintendent of Police (Operations and Intelligence) Shoaib Ahmed, SPs of Industrial Police-1, Ashulia Zone, Industrial Police Zone-2, Gazipur, Industrial Police Zone-4 and Narayanganj were also present at the meeting.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]