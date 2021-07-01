

Fazlur Rashid appointed BWDB DG

He will replace outgoing Director General of BWDB AKM Waheduddin Chowdhury, who joined the post on January 21 this year and served the office for only five months .

Fazlur Rashid, a man on Faridpur districts obtained his BSc degree in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1987 and secured first class and joined the service in 1988.

In 1998, he also obtained Masters on hydro-informatics from the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education based in Delft in the Netherlands. During his 33 years of service, he served in different wings of the department like designing, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank protection, irrigation, flood control and operation and maintenance in the field level and at the headquarters.







Engr Fazlur Rashid, Additional Director General (eastern region) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), has been appointed new Director General of the Board. He has taken charge of DG on Wednesday.He will replace outgoing Director General of BWDB AKM Waheduddin Chowdhury, who joined the post on January 21 this year and served the office for only five months .Fazlur Rashid, a man on Faridpur districts obtained his BSc degree in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1987 and secured first class and joined the service in 1988.In 1998, he also obtained Masters on hydro-informatics from the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education based in Delft in the Netherlands. During his 33 years of service, he served in different wings of the department like designing, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank protection, irrigation, flood control and operation and maintenance in the field level and at the headquarters.